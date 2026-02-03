Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) CEO Christopher Caldwell Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,470. The trade was a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Community Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of Community Bancorp. stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Community Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp. had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.67%.

About Community Bancorp.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

