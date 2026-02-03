Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,634,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,813 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,644,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,240,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 670.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,894,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after buying an additional 1,648,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

EEM stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.