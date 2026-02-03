Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Accenture by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $308,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total value of $786,883.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,333.41. The trade was a 27.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,925. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $266.75 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.38.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

