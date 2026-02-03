Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.7%
NYSE GE opened at $308.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.43. The stock has a market cap of $325.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.
GE Aerospace News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Moody’s upgraded GE Aerospace’s senior unsecured ratings to A2, which improves the company’s credit profile and can lower funding costs and reduce perceived financial risk. Moody’s upgrades GE Aerospace senior unsecured ratings to A2
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target after GE signaled it expects low double‑digit growth in 2026, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment and supporting higher valuation multiples. JPMorgan Increases PT on GE Aerospace
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage/market commentary is constructive: outlets and commentators (including a recent “Bull of the Day” piece and Jim Cramer) flagged GE as a buying opportunity, which can attract retail and momentum flows. Bull of the Day: GE Aerospace (GE)
- Positive Sentiment: GE is expanding R&D and partnerships in Singapore to co‑develop AI and propulsion tech, supporting long‑term product pipeline and international collaboration. GE Aerospace To Establish Aerospace Research Partnership In Singapore
- Neutral Sentiment: Current Chemicals launched as an independent specialty materials manufacturer building on a 75‑year GE legacy — a legacy divestiture/partnering development that may be neutral to slightly positive for focus but has limited near‑term earnings impact on GE Aerospace. Current Chemicals Launches as Independent Specialty Materials Manufacturer
- Negative Sentiment: Boeing and GE have identified a potential durability issue with a seal on the engine that will power the 777X; the companies are analyzing the problem. This is an operational risk that could lead to inspections, design changes, or delivery delays for 777X operators if the issue proves substantive. Boeing, GE identify potential engine seal issue on 777X, Bloomberg News reports
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace
In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- End of America Update
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.