Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $308.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.43. The stock has a market cap of $325.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

