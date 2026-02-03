Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $22.21 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,330,594,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,452,000 after buying an additional 2,139,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PEP stock opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $160.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
Trending Headlines about PepsiCo
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hedgeye added PEP as a long idea, signaling conviction from a noted short/long research shop that could attract momentum-focused buyers. PepsiCo added as a long idea at Hedgeye
- Positive Sentiment: An earnings preview expects higher Q4 profit and revenue as PepsiCo’s turnaround efforts begin to bear fruit — a beat would likely reinforce the rally. PepsiCo Expected to Post Higher 4Q Profit, Revenue as Turnaround Begins to Bear Fruit — Earnings Preview
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is on the earnings calendar (Q4 report due Tuesday), which often increases volume and volatility as investors reposition into or out of the stock. PepsiCo, AMD, Amgen, and more set to report earnings Tuesday
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and trade ideas (TipRanks, Benzinga) are highlighting PEP as a buy/dividend-income play ahead of earnings, which can support near-term demand. Is Pepsi Stock (PEP) a Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target on Celsius (CELH), citing a PepsiCo partnership as upside for Celsius — a positive indirect signal for PepsiCo’s partnerships strategy but not a direct earnings driver. JPMorgan Raises Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Price Target, Sees Earnings Upside From PepsiCo Partnership and Alani Nu Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces on valuation and leadership moves note restructuring of global operations and management changes — these are strategic positives but their financial impact depends on execution and timing. PepsiCo Leadership Moves And Valuation Signals For NasdaqGS PEP Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary warns that earnings must show the turnaround is gaining traction; any miss or cautious guidance could reverse gains quickly. PepsiCo earnings need to show its turnaround is gaining traction
- Negative Sentiment: A small institutional seller (UMB Bank NA) trimmed its stake — minor on its own but noted by market scanners as a marginal negative. UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,548 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.29.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- End of America Update
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.