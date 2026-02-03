Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $22.21 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,330,594,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,452,000 after buying an additional 2,139,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $160.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.