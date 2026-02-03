Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Jonathan Knutzen Sells 290 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $35,304.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,171.52. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Palomar alerts:

Jonathan Knutzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 444 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $54,185.76.

On Thursday, January 29th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 444 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $54,185.76.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 1,535 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $184,015.80.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $36,204.04.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.47 and a 52-week high of $175.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $244.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.98 million. Palomar had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Palomar by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 212,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,607,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 138,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56,898 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLMR

Key Headlines Impacting Palomar

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck‑in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. BCP Completes Sale of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company

Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck‑in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. Neutral Sentiment: Palomar will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short‑term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Earnings Release & Conference Call

Palomar will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short‑term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CEO, President, CFO and other senior executives) sold shares on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, reducing positions by low-single-digit percentages in many cases. Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity taking or tax/comp planning, but it may concern some investors about insider confidence or timing ahead of earnings. Representative coverage of recent insider sales is here. CEO Sells Stock (Example)

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.