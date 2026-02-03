Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $23.08 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,431 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,029,950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,168,000 after purchasing an additional 791,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,434,000 after purchasing an additional 736,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after purchasing an additional 610,215 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 185.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after buying an additional 583,275 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $293.38 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.60 and a 52 week high of $465.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.24 and its 200-day moving average is $341.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.81.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

