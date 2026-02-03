Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,792,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,076 shares of company stock valued at $54,056,506. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Amphenol stock opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

