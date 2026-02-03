Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stock Holdings Increased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total value of $18,668,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,377.20. This trade represents a 32.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,517 shares of company stock worth $72,363,568. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

TMO stock opened at $582.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $593.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

