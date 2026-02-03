Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,991 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the sale, the director owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,892.06. This represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $665.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.96. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $676.69.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SNDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised Sandisk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on Sandisk in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sandisk from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.85.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

