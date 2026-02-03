Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Angela Grant Sells 260 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Angela Grant sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $31,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,267.75. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR stock opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $104.47 and a one year high of $175.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.57.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. Palomar had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.59%.The company had revenue of $244.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Palomar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Palomar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck‑in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. BCP Completes Sale of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company

Palomar will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short‑term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CEO, President, CFO and other senior executives) sold shares on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, reducing positions by low-single-digit percentages in many cases. Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity taking or tax/comp planning, but it may concern some investors about insider confidence or timing ahead of earnings. Representative coverage of recent insider sales is here. CEO Sells Stock (Example)

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

Further Reading

