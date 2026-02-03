Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Major Shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba Sells 3,800 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $15,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 555,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,458.36. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,686 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $23,483.18.

On Thursday, January 29th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,284 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $66,026.88.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 8,717 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $42,800.47.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,139 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $21,026.12.

On Monday, January 26th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 6,418 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $32,218.36.

On Friday, January 23rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,556 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $29,280.12.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 12,665 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $67,377.80.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 12,119 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $61,200.95.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 12,432 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $59,673.60.

On Friday, January 16th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,923 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,644.99.

Clene Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Clene Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Institutional Trading of Clene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Clene in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clene by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

