NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 29,307 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 9.3% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $12,421,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,424,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,365,643.55. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

