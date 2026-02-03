Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,728,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,226,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,074 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $12,421,044.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,424,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,365,643.55. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

