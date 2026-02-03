Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $41,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 141.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $316.86 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $319.26. The firm has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.09.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $873,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,724.19. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,419 shares of company stock worth $11,259,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Weiss Ratings cut Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $258.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

