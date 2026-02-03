Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 14,726 Shares of Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 446,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the period. Tidewater makes up approximately 2.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $23,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tidewater by 4,245.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tidewater by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 701.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDW opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.64. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). Tidewater had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $341.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDW. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Tidewater Inc is a leading global provider of offshore marine support vessels, serving the energy sector with a focus on the oil and gas industry. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates a diverse fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTSs), crew boats and other specialized vessels designed to support offshore drilling, production and construction activities.

The company’s fleet is equipped to handle a range of maritime services, including the transport of personnel, equipment and bulk materials; anchor handling and mooring operations; and subsea construction support.

