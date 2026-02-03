New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,700 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,651,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,850,000. Finally, LBP AM SA bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $437 and maintained a “buy” rating — a large upside signal that supports upside momentum for the stock. TD Cowen raises PT to $437

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $213.61 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.38 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.35 and its 200 day moving average is $240.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

