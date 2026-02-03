Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,414 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 34,437 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 65,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 17.4% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $663,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 1,649.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 43,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $245,000.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of CURE stock opened at $111.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.34. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.80. The firm has a market cap of $173.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.91.

About Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.