United Community Bank Sells 5,807 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

United Community Bank lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of United Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. United Community Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $240.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.05.

Shares of JNJ opened at $230.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $556.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $231.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average is $192.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

