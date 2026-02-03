Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $4.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

