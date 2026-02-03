Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 3,557 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 6.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $76,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $12,421,044.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,424,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,365,643.55. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total value of $5,111,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 874,412 shares in the company, valued at $161,696,267.04. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

