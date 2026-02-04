AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 83,966 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,443,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 33.4% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 42.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 165,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $875,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $131.86 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.80%.

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.32.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

