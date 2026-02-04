OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,896,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $314.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $857.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.19 and a 200-day moving average of $306.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial set a $334.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.82.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock worth $4,951,910 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a solid quarterly beat (EPS $5.23 vs. $4.93 est.; revenue $46.77B vs. $45.98B), strong ROE and expanding margins — results that support confidence in core banking and trading earnings. Quarterly Results

JPMorgan reported a solid quarterly beat (EPS $5.23 vs. $4.93 est.; revenue $46.77B vs. $45.98B), strong ROE and expanding margins — results that support confidence in core banking and trading earnings. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is launching a new local‑currency frontier‑market bond index, which can drive index licensing, ETF/product fees and institutional client engagement in higher‑yield products. JPMorgan working on new local currency debt index: Sources

JPMorgan is launching a new local‑currency frontier‑market bond index, which can drive index licensing, ETF/product fees and institutional client engagement in higher‑yield products. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Private Bank’s 2026 family‑office report (AI favored, crypto sidelined) underscores JPM’s advisory relevance and potential fee growth from wealth clients reallocating into AI and non‑crypto strategies. Family office report

JPMorgan Private Bank’s 2026 family‑office report (AI favored, crypto sidelined) underscores JPM’s advisory relevance and potential fee growth from wealth clients reallocating into AI and non‑crypto strategies. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan research remains bullish on gold (longer‑term targets well above current levels), a stance that can boost trading volumes and macro/research credibility. Gold outlook

JPMorgan research remains bullish on gold (longer‑term targets well above current levels), a stance that can boost trading volumes and macro/research credibility. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan exited a substantial shareholder position in Treasury Wine Estates — an asset‑management/portfolio move that appears to be a reallocation rather than a signal about core banking performance. TWE stake exit

JPMorgan exited a substantial shareholder position in Treasury Wine Estates — an asset‑management/portfolio move that appears to be a reallocation rather than a signal about core banking performance. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan warned of potential new ETF distribution/fee dynamics after Robinhood’s shift — an industry risk that could reshape product economics but isn’t an immediate earnings hit to JPM. ETF fee risk

JPMorgan warned of potential new ETF distribution/fee dynamics after Robinhood’s shift — an industry risk that could reshape product economics but isn’t an immediate earnings hit to JPM. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird moved JPM from “underperform” to “neutral” but set a $280 price target below current levels — a mixed analyst signal that tempers upside for some investors. Baird rating change

Robert W. Baird moved JPM from “underperform” to “neutral” but set a $280 price target below current levels — a mixed analyst signal that tempers upside for some investors. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan’s decision to match employee contributions to politically sensitive “Trump accounts” has drawn attention and could create reputational or client‑relationship friction for some investors. Employee account match

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

