Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Crane $CR

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Crane by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 217.0% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. CJS Securities raised Crane to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research set a $215.00 target price on Crane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders have purchased shares recently — a visible sign of management confidence (CEO Max Mitchell bought 1,000 shares). Read More.

Multiple senior insiders have purchased shares recently — a visible sign of management confidence (CEO Max Mitchell bought 1,000 shares). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Director Sanjay Kapoor made a material buy (~2,814 shares at ~$177.68), a large director-level accumulation that may be viewed bullishly by investors. Read More.

Director Sanjay Kapoor made a material buy (~2,814 shares at ~$177.68), a large director-level accumulation that may be viewed bullishly by investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Other directors (Jennifer Pollino, Susan D. Lynch) also bought shares (1,500 and 150 shares respectively), part of coordinated insider buying highlighted by TipRanks. Read More.

Other directors (Jennifer Pollino, Susan D. Lynch) also bought shares (1,500 and 150 shares respectively), part of coordinated insider buying highlighted by TipRanks. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat expectations (EPS and revenue) and Crane issued FY2026 guidance (EPS 6.55–6.75), providing fundamental support for the stock. Read More.

Recent quarterly results beat expectations (EPS and revenue) and Crane issued FY2026 guidance (EPS 6.55–6.75), providing fundamental support for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Crane raised its quarterly dividend to $0.255 (from $0.23), a modest boost to shareholder income and a sign of capital return discipline. Read More.

Crane raised its quarterly dividend to $0.255 (from $0.23), a modest boost to shareholder income and a sign of capital return discipline. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive (consensus “Buy” rating, midpoint price targets above current levels), which helps sentiment but is already priced by markets. Read More.

Analysts remain broadly constructive (consensus “Buy” rating, midpoint price targets above current levels), which helps sentiment but is already priced by markets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local / non‑operational reports (Navy installation rename; NWS Crane research feature) are unrelated to Crane Co.’s corporate fundamentals. Read More.

Local / non‑operational reports (Navy installation rename; NWS Crane research feature) are unrelated to Crane Co.’s corporate fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A QuiverQuant political fundraising item referencing the name “Crane” appears unrelated to Crane Co.’s fundamentals and should be treated as noise. Read More.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.71 per share, for a total transaction of $183,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,443,634.57. This represents a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.22 per share, with a total value of $27,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088.40. The trade was a 214.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 5,464 shares of company stock worth $987,470 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CR opened at $190.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.52. Crane has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $214.31. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.16 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

