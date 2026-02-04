Callan Family Office LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Down 6.4%
International Business Machines stock opened at $294.73 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.86 and its 200 day moving average is $283.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $360.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.07.
Key International Business Machines News
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat outlook prompted analyst raises and ETF interest, supporting near-term demand for IBM shares. ETFs to Watch as IBM Shares Jump Following Q4 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Several firms (Bernstein, Stifel and others) raised price targets after the quarter, indicating continued analyst conviction despite differing target levels. Bernstein and Stifel Lift IBM Price Targets After Q4 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company push into enterprise AI and software is being highlighted as a durable growth driver, including board additions that strengthen go-to-market/enterprise relationships. IBM Deepens Enterprise AI Push As Board Adds PepsiCo Chief
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces argue IBM’s software mix is reframing its market story and supporting higher-margin growth potential, a multi-quarter thematic tailwind. How Software Reframed IBM’s Market Story in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Large federal and defense contracts (including a UK defence modernization deal) add recurring, high-margin revenue visibility and de-risk longer-term growth. Can IBM’s Lucrative Federal Contracts Boost Its Future Growth?
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is a mixed signal: some analysts raise targets while others (and valuation studies) say upside is already priced in — creating divergent views that increase volatility. Assessing IBM (IBM) Valuation After Recent Share Price Strength And Mixed Fair Value Signals
- Neutral Sentiment: Interest from funds and institutional moves are notable (mixed additions and trims), which can amplify intraday swings but don’t yet signal a directional change in fundamentals. $IBM stock is up 2% today. Here’s what we see in our data.
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term initiatives (quantum computing pilot projects, international revenue trends) are constructive but represent multi-year upside rather than near-term catalysts. Quantum Computing News: How Defense, IBM, and Wall Street Are Testing Real World Use
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and coverage explicitly warn the stock is approaching full valuation despite the beat, and at least one firm maintains a low target — a reason for profit-taking and the pullback today. Bernstein raises International Business Machines (IBM) target but flags full valuation after Q4 beat
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
