Callan Family Office LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $294.73 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.86 and its 200 day moving average is $283.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $360.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.07.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

