Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several brokerages have commented on TBCH. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Turtle Beach from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Turtle Beach from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Turtle Beach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Turtle Beach in a research note on Monday, December 29th.
NASDAQ:TBCH opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Turtle Beach has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.
Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Turtle Beach had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turtle Beach will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH) is a global developer, manufacturer and distributor of gaming audio peripherals, specializing in headsets, microphones and audio accessories for PC, console and mobile platforms. The company’s product lineup spans wired and wireless gaming headsets, mixing stations, sound cards and accessories designed to enhance the immersive experience for casual and professional gamers alike.
Founded in 1975 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Turtle Beach has built a longstanding reputation in audio innovation.
