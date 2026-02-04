Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.34.

FISV opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

