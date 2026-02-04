Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,675 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 153.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 151.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target and kept an Outperform rating after ASML updated its 2026 outlook, signaling stronger analyst confidence in future upside. Bernstein Raises PT

Bernstein raised its price target and kept an Outperform rating after ASML updated its 2026 outlook, signaling stronger analyst confidence in future upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, supporting near-term investor demand. JPMorgan Reaffirms Buy

Analysts at JPMorgan reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, supporting near-term investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish research pieces highlight record bookings, a large backlog (~€39B reported elsewhere) and increased AI-driven orders that outpaced Street expectations—supporting revenue and margin upside. AI Supercycle Orders

Multiple bullish research pieces highlight record bookings, a large backlog (~€39B reported elsewhere) and increased AI-driven orders that outpaced Street expectations—supporting revenue and margin upside. Positive Sentiment: ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, a cash-return action that typically supports the share price and EPS. Buyback Transactions

ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, a cash-return action that typically supports the share price and EPS. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/ratings lists and commentary (Zacks Rank #1, MarketBeat pieces, and bullish Seeking Alpha analysis on EUV dominance) keep ASML on many buy lists, supporting demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Zacks Momentum List

Momentum/ratings lists and commentary (Zacks Rank #1, MarketBeat pieces, and bullish Seeking Alpha analysis on EUV dominance) keep ASML on many buy lists, supporting demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entries reported in early February show 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) — this appears to be a data anomaly or placeholder and provides no clear short-pressure signal.

Short-interest entries reported in early February show 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) — this appears to be a data anomaly or placeholder and provides no clear short-pressure signal. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst note and article warn of a potential bull trap as momentum could falter despite AI tailwinds — a caution for momentum-driven traders given ASML’s high valuation (P/E ~54). Potential Bull Trap

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,395.88 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,493.47. The company has a market capitalization of $548.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,195.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $995.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price objective on ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Grupo Santander lowered ASML to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 price target on ASML in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

