Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 92,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 6.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 22.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 168,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in AT&T by 29.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 24,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Arete Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

T opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

