Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 76.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 1,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 790,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Multiple brokerages lifted price targets and ratings (Citigroup to $50 with a Buy, Evercore to $50 Outperform, Scotiabank to $50.25, Morgan Stanley/JPMorgan to $49, RBC higher) — bolstering near-term upside expectations.

Verizon reported a Q4 beat (EPS $1.09 vs $1.06 est.; revenue ~$36.4B vs ~$36.1B) and posted large wireless subscriber additions — fundamentals that support the rally.

Management actions: a raised quarterly dividend (new yield ~6.4%) plus headlines about cost cuts tied to the Frontier deal and a $25B buyback plan — both increase shareholder return potential.

Coverage and analyst-insight pieces are circulating (Globe and Mail, Zacks, AAII) parsing valuation and whether the Q4 beat merits portfolio re‑positioning — useful reading but not an immediate catalyst.

Verizon's stock is moving with the S&P 500 Communications Index — some of today's move reflects sector flows rather than company-specific news.

Senator Maria Cantwell said Verizon (and AT&T) are blocking release of key Salt Typhoon security assessment reports and called for CEOs to testify — this raises regulatory and reputational risk that investors will watch closely.

Analysts and commentaries flag margin pressure from heavy 5G and fiber investment, price lock dynamics and the potential for customer losses tied to prior price cuts — factors that could cap multiple expansion.

Some market pieces warn Verizon may encounter technical resistance near recent highs and note CEO comments that prior price cuts hurt customer counts — caution for momentum traders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $429,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,739.60. This trade represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Verizon Communications to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.02.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

