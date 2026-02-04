Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Strs Ohio reduced its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 208.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,205.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORM opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 143.64 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $100.00 price target on FormFactor in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of FormFactor to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on FORM from $75 to $100 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling meaningful upside versus the prior level and likely driving buying interest. Cantor Fitzgerald PT Raise

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on FORM from $75 to $100 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling meaningful upside versus the prior level and likely driving buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst notes this week show rising confidence in FormFactor heading into earnings, reinforcing a constructive near-term narrative for the stock. Analyst Confidence Soars

Multiple analyst notes this week show rising confidence in FormFactor heading into earnings, reinforcing a constructive near-term narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus is a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad analyst support that can attract momentum investors and funds. Moderate Buy Consensus

Brokerage consensus is a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad analyst support that can attract momentum investors and funds. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights FormFactor as one of five semiconductor stocks to watch amid AI/5G/IoT/cloud and auto electrification demand — a thematic tailwind for chip test equipment vendors. Zacks Semiconductor Watchlist

Coverage highlights FormFactor as one of five semiconductor stocks to watch amid AI/5G/IoT/cloud and auto electrification demand — a thematic tailwind for chip test equipment vendors. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Nasdaq/industry focus on chip-testing tools raises visibility for FormFactor’s market position, which can support re-rating if execution meets expectations. Nasdaq Index Focus

Coverage noting Nasdaq/industry focus on chip-testing tools raises visibility for FormFactor’s market position, which can support re-rating if execution meets expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings previews outline expectations and key metrics to watch for Q4 (guidance, ASPs, order trends); outcomes could swing sentiment either way at the report. Q4 Earnings Preview

Pre-earnings previews outline expectations and key metrics to watch for Q4 (guidance, ASPs, order trends); outcomes could swing sentiment either way at the report. Neutral Sentiment: Roundtable and analyst-discussion pieces summarize mixed perspectives and valuation context — useful for framing expectations but not decisively bullish or bearish on their own. Analysts Discuss FORM

Roundtable and analyst-discussion pieces summarize mixed perspectives and valuation context — useful for framing expectations but not decisively bullish or bearish on their own. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest note contains inconsistent data (reported increase but zero shares shown), so it offers no clear bearish signal at this time. (Likely data error; monitor for accurate updates.)

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $151,119.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,640.63. This represents a 7.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 39,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,574,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,589,675. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 73,466 shares of company stock worth $4,683,377 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

