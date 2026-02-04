National Pension Service Purchases 42,465 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

National Pension Service grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,378 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,525 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $91.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.63.

Positive Sentiment: Best Buy recently reported an EPS beat and set FY26 guidance (6.25–6.35 EPS), showing modest topline growth and operating resilience. This provides fundamental support against downgrades.

Best Buy recently reported an EPS beat and set FY26 guidance (6.25–6.35 EPS), showing modest topline growth and operating resilience. This provides fundamental support against downgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts offered sector insights that mention Best Buy alongside peers; useful for context but not a direct catalyst. Analysts Offer Insights

Analysts offered sector insights that mention Best Buy alongside peers; useful for context but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus has converged toward a “Hold” / in‑line stance across firms, signaling lowered enthusiasm but not uniform bearishness. Consensus Hold

Brokerage consensus has converged toward a “Hold” / in‑line stance across firms, signaling lowered enthusiasm but not uniform bearishness. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded BBY from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target from $99 to $76, citing tougher comps and weaker outlook dynamics — a high‑profile downgrade that likely pressured the stock. JP Morgan Downgrades Best Buy

JPMorgan downgraded BBY from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target from $99 to $76, citing tougher comps and weaker outlook dynamics — a high‑profile downgrade that likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Evercore ISI cut its price target to $70 and moved to an “in‑line” rating, trimming upside expectations and reinforcing the bearish analyst tone. Evercore Price Target Cut

Evercore ISI cut its price target to $70 and moved to an “in‑line” rating, trimming upside expectations and reinforcing the bearish analyst tone. Negative Sentiment: Multiple pieces highlight a tougher FY26 outlook — concerns about difficult year‑ago comps, a housing slowdown and softer consumer spending that could weigh revenue and margins. These macro/sector worries are being reflected in downgrades and valuation reassessments. Challenging FY26 Outlook

Multiple pieces highlight a tougher FY26 outlook — concerns about difficult year‑ago comps, a housing slowdown and softer consumer spending that could weigh revenue and margins. These macro/sector worries are being reflected in downgrades and valuation reassessments. Negative Sentiment: Analyses reassessing valuation after the JPMorgan downgrade emphasize downside risk to estimates and investor sentiment, keeping pressure on the multiple. Valuation Assessment

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

