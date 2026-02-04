Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,862 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $83,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 233.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 106,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 186.7% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dollar General by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Dollar General from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.35.

Dollar General News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Dollar General Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:DG opened at $148.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,059.79. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.