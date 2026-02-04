Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 256.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 32,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial set a $95.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.34.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

