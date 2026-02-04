AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356,443 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $127,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a solid quarterly beat (EPS $5.23 vs. $4.93 est.; revenue $46.77B vs. $45.98B), strong ROE and expanding margins — results that support confidence in core banking and trading earnings. Quarterly Results

JPMorgan reported a solid quarterly beat (EPS $5.23 vs. $4.93 est.; revenue $46.77B vs. $45.98B), strong ROE and expanding margins — results that support confidence in core banking and trading earnings. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is launching a new local‑currency frontier‑market bond index, which can drive index licensing, ETF/product fees and institutional client engagement in higher‑yield products. JPMorgan working on new local currency debt index: Sources

JPMorgan is launching a new local‑currency frontier‑market bond index, which can drive index licensing, ETF/product fees and institutional client engagement in higher‑yield products. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Private Bank’s 2026 family‑office report (AI favored, crypto sidelined) underscores JPM’s advisory relevance and potential fee growth from wealth clients reallocating into AI and non‑crypto strategies. Family office report

JPMorgan Private Bank’s 2026 family‑office report (AI favored, crypto sidelined) underscores JPM’s advisory relevance and potential fee growth from wealth clients reallocating into AI and non‑crypto strategies. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan research remains bullish on gold (longer‑term targets well above current levels), a stance that can boost trading volumes and macro/research credibility. Gold outlook

JPMorgan research remains bullish on gold (longer‑term targets well above current levels), a stance that can boost trading volumes and macro/research credibility. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan exited a substantial shareholder position in Treasury Wine Estates — an asset‑management/portfolio move that appears to be a reallocation rather than a signal about core banking performance. TWE stake exit

JPMorgan exited a substantial shareholder position in Treasury Wine Estates — an asset‑management/portfolio move that appears to be a reallocation rather than a signal about core banking performance. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan warned of potential new ETF distribution/fee dynamics after Robinhood’s shift — an industry risk that could reshape product economics but isn’t an immediate earnings hit to JPM. ETF fee risk

JPMorgan warned of potential new ETF distribution/fee dynamics after Robinhood’s shift — an industry risk that could reshape product economics but isn’t an immediate earnings hit to JPM. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird moved JPM from “underperform” to “neutral” but set a $280 price target below current levels — a mixed analyst signal that tempers upside for some investors. Baird rating change

Robert W. Baird moved JPM from “underperform” to “neutral” but set a $280 price target below current levels — a mixed analyst signal that tempers upside for some investors. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan’s decision to match employee contributions to politically sensitive “Trump accounts” has drawn attention and could create reputational or client‑relationship friction for some investors. Employee account match

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock worth $4,951,910. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $314.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $857.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

