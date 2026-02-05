Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.70.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,176.62. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 143,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 114,015 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

