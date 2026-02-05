Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 3,884 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.0% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $308.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.39.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

