Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 3,884 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.0% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $308.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.39.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.
- Positive Sentiment: Large Google AI capex boost lifts demand outlook for AI chips and infrastructure suppliers, benefiting Broadcom as a provider of networking, custom silicon and AI‑inference infrastructure. This was highlighted after Google’s earnings and guidance. Broadcom, Nvidia shares rise on surging Google capital expenditures for AI
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst raised their price target on Broadcom, reflecting stronger conviction in multi‑year AI and networking seculars; analyst upgrades/targets can support the stock and attract buyers. Why this analyst just raised their price target on Broadcom stock
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is being cited as a top compute/AI semiconductor play amid rising AI demand — a narrative that supports higher long‑term revenue and valuation expansion if the AI capex cycle persists. Broadcom (AVGO) Cited As Top Compute Stock Amid Strong AI Semiconductor Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Product news: Broadcom announced an enterprise Wi‑Fi 8 access point + switch solution positioned for AI workloads — expands addressable market in AI‑ready infrastructure and supports revenue diversification. Broadcom announces industry’s first enterprise Wi-Fi 8 access point and switch solution for the AI era
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish research/commentary pieces (including projections of significant upside and inclusion on “top stocks” lists) keep the long‑term investor narrative constructive. These notes can underpin buying after pullbacks. Wall Street Projects 38% Upside To Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer called Broadcom “a winner in this environment” but warned it may not be the best timing to buy — reinforces that the company has strong fundamentals while signaling some caution on short‑term entry points. Jim Cramer on Broadcom
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary asking whether the recent pullback is a buying opportunity — useful for timing decisions but not new company fundamentals. Is It Time To Reassess Broadcom (AVGO) After Its Recent Share Price Pullback?
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term selling and a reported ~6% intraday plunge drove today’s downward move — articles questioning whether the AI trade is cracking reflect investor profit‑taking and volatility in high‑beta AI/semiconductor names. Broadcom stock plunges 6% today
- Negative Sentiment: Fresh headlines noting a larger than‑market daily decline and elevated intraday volume emphasize near‑term risk and may trigger momentum selling or options‑driven moves. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Declines More Than Market
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
