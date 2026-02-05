Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $301.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $288.00 to $301.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 5.4%

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $200.76 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $181.86 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 60.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total transaction of $101,628.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,270.92. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,010 shares of company stock worth $242,102. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,914,000 after purchasing an additional 166,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,084,000 after buying an additional 429,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,525,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,789,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,088,000 after buying an additional 378,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,490,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,711,000 after acquiring an additional 515,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

