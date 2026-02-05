Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $888,000 Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $235,422,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 59.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Arete Research set a $20.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

