ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Purchases 160,352 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,352 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.5% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $356,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $329.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.17. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Redburn Partners set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

