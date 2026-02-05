Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Investments LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the sale, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $308.05 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

