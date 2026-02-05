Visa Inc. $V Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,080,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $329.79 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $600.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Redburn Partners set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

