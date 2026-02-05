Kevin Baney Sells 9,672 Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Baney sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $1,223,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,265.76. This trade represents a 43.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PACCAR stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.43. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $131.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst / strategic narrative: Several firms have lifted or defended coverage recently and commentary highlighting PACCAR’s push toward electrification and services growth is supporting investor sentiment. Do Wall Street analysts like PACCAR stock?

Analyst / strategic narrative: Several firms have lifted or defended coverage recently and commentary highlighting PACCAR’s push toward electrification and services growth is supporting investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings & dividend: Q1 EPS matched consensus ($1.06) but revenue missed materially (~$4.61B reported vs. ~$6.06B expected). Management declared a $0.33 quarterly dividend (ex‑div Feb 11) — mixed fundamentals that provide income support but highlight demand softness. Earnings & dividend details

Earnings & dividend: Q1 EPS matched consensus ($1.06) but revenue missed materially (~$4.61B reported vs. ~$6.06B expected). Management declared a $0.33 quarterly dividend (ex‑div Feb 11) — mixed fundamentals that provide income support but highlight demand softness. Neutral Sentiment: Media scrutiny: Coverage from outlets (TipRanks, MarketBeat, InsiderTrades) is flagging clustered insider sales — that coverage can amplify volatility even if trades were pre‑planned or for diversification. TipRanks coverage

Media scrutiny: Coverage from outlets (TipRanks, MarketBeat, InsiderTrades) is flagging clustered insider sales — that coverage can amplify volatility even if trades were pre‑planned or for diversification. Negative Sentiment: Large executive selling — CEO: CEO R. Preston Feight sold a total of 18,516 shares across transactions (~$122–$123.65 per share), trimming his stake ~3.65%. Insider sales by the CEO often weigh on sentiment. CEO sale report

Large executive selling — CEO: CEO R. Preston Feight sold a total of 18,516 shares across transactions (~$122–$123.65 per share), trimming his stake ~3.65%. Insider sales by the CEO often weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Very large EVP sale: EVP C. Michael Dozier sold 79,076 shares (~$127.92 avg; ~$10.1M), cutting his holding by ~69.5% — a sizeable one‑off that many investors view as a red flag. Dozier SEC filing

Very large EVP sale: EVP C. Michael Dozier sold 79,076 shares (~$127.92 avg; ~$10.1M), cutting his holding by ~69.5% — a sizeable one‑off that many investors view as a red flag. Negative Sentiment: Clustered senior selling: Other executives (EVP Kevin Baney, CFO Brice Poplawski, VP Paulo Bolgar and others) also sold notable stakes in the same window, increasing downside risk to sentiment and short‑term price action. Baney SEC filing (example)

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

