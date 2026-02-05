HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 28,381 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,381 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

More Fortinet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $83.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.