ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Buys 28,832 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $235,422,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 59.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,403,000 after buying an additional 5,410,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

