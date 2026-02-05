Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,421 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $329.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on V. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

