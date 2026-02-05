ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Grows Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.5% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $153,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,339.98. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $185,413.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,439.84. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,017 shares of company stock worth $4,505,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ACN opened at $241.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.68 and a 200-day moving average of $257.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

