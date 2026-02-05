McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52,992 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $393,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,840,787,000 after buying an additional 921,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,175,800,000 after buying an additional 272,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,901,595,000 after acquiring an additional 276,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,712,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,676,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total transaction of $2,006,218.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,133. This represents a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,452. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.2%

MCD stock opened at $323.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.92. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $326.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald’s

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.