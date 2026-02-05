McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52,992 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $393,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,840,787,000 after buying an additional 921,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,175,800,000 after buying an additional 272,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,901,595,000 after acquiring an additional 276,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,712,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,676,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McDonald’s
In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total transaction of $2,006,218.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,133. This represents a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,452. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Stock Up 1.2%
MCD stock opened at $323.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.92. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $326.95.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting McDonald’s
Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share payable March 17, 2026 — a direct return of capital that supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. McDONALD’S ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG upgraded MCD to Buy, which can push momentum as funds and retail investors often follow upgrades. BTIG Research Upgrades McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s global marketing push — widely covered stories about free “McNugget Caviar” kits and Valentine’s Day promotions — is creating brand buzz and foot-traffic experiments that can lift short-term comps and social engagement. McDonald’s is giving away free McNugget Caviar kits for Valentine’s Day. How to get yours
- Positive Sentiment: Loek Beckers named CFO of McDonald’s USA — an important leadership hire for U.S. operations that can support execution on cost and growth initiatives. Loek Beckers named CFO of McDonald’s USA
- Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s said it is scaling back soda fountains and hinted at larger format/technology changes — could reduce costs and drive modernization, but execution and capital requirements are uncertain. McDonald’s is scaling back soda fountains – and it hints at a larger change ahead
- Neutral Sentiment: Company reminders and calendar items: the firm flagged investor resources and the upcoming quarterly earnings release — investors will focus on the report for guidance and same-store sales color. McDonald’s (MCD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
- Negative Sentiment: A Zacks preview argued McDonald’s may not have the right setup for an earnings beat, highlighting uncertainty around near-term margin/traffic drivers — a reminder that growth expectations may be tempered. McDonald’s (MCD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
