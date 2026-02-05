CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,143.60. The trade was a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,704 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,595. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.43.

CocaCola stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

