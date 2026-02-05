Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and company guidance lifted — Amgen reported Q4 EPS and revenue above Street estimates and issued FY‑2026 EPS and revenue guidance that came in around expectations while signaling continued product-volume growth; this is the primary catalyst pushing the stock higher. Amgen quarterly results beat Street estimates on higher sales, lower tax rate
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $415 and kept a Buy rating — a high-profile upward revision that signals confidence in Amgen’s growth runway and likely supports further buying interest. Goldman Sachs adjusts price target on Amgen to $415 from $403, maintains Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Portfolio & pipeline momentum — coverage notes highlight double‑digit revenue and EPS growth for 2025 and faster uptake of new Amgen products (including obesity assets) that underpin the company’s guidance and longer‑term upside. Amgen posts double-digit revenue and EPS growth for 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Obesity program and late‑stage data in focus — investors are increasingly oriented toward MariTide/MariTide‑related obesity studies and other pipeline catalysts that could materially add revenue, helping explain enthusiastic flows. AMGN’s Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Obesity Candidate in Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/institutional signal — the stock is trading near 52‑week highs and commentary suggests heavy institutional buying, reinforcing momentum into today’s session. Amgen (AMGN) Stock Hits 52-Week Highs: Buy Signal?
- Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $350 but kept a Neutral rating — PT higher but rating unchanged, so limited directional push from this call. Amgen (AMGN) PT Raised to $350 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley nudged its target to $309 but kept an Equal‑Weight rating — the firm raised its view slightly but still implies downside vs. the current price, so the call is not uniformly bullish. Morgan Stanley raises price target on Amgen to $309 from $304, keeps Equal-Weight
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flag execution/legacy‑product risks — some coverage (Citi and others) notes legacy product erosion and execution risks that could temper upside if new products don’t scale as expected. That is the key watch‑out for investors despite today’s positive headlines. Amgen: Solid New-Product Uptake Offset by Legacy Erosion and Execution Risks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amgen Stock Performance
AMGN stock opened at $366.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.44. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $368.75. The firm has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 152.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.
Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.
