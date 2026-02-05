Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amgen alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.65.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $366.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.44. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $368.75. The firm has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 152.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.